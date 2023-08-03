Beaumont man pleads guilty to federal violations in precious metals scam

Michael James White, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn on August 1, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas according to U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Michael James White, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn on August 1, 2023.

White was the owner and operator of Gold Pro, LLC, a business in Vidor, Texas that bought and sold precious metals like gold and silver according to the information presented in court.

Gold Pro marketed their products as “financial security for future financial uncertainty.”

The company operated by promising buyers from across the United States a number of precious metals. They then obtained payment from the customers through a wire transfer of funds from the buyer’s bank account to Gold Pro’s bank account.

White communicated with buyers by email, telephone, or computer chat about the amount of precious metals the buyer would buy and agreed on a price for the precious metals and their delivery.

Starting in 2021, multiple instances happened where after receiving payment, White did not deliver the precious metals to the buyer, delivered a product of lesser value or delivered fake precious metals.

During an almost three-year period beginning in 2020, White defrauded many victims throughout the United States, resulting in a more than $1 million loss.

White faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the crime.

The sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing is going to be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the Beaumont Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Reynaldo P. Morin.

