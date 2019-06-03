ORANGE, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man was killed late Tuesday night in a fiery wreck along Interstate 10 in Orange when his car was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Nicholas Alan Blanchette was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

The wreck which happened at about 10:15 p.m. on the interstate near FM 1136 forced the eastbound lanes to be closed until just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Blanchette's 2008 Honda was stalled in the outside lane with no lights when it was struck from behind by an 18-wheeler the release said.

Both the cab of the 18-wheeler and the Blanchette's Honda were engulfed in flames after impact the release said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured according to the release.

