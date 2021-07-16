Beaumont man is 1st Texas gold expert to be awarded 'Dealer of the Year'

Michael Fuljenz is being recognized for not only his work in his field, but also as a community leader by being named the 2021 Dealer of the Year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After more than three decades of work as a gold expert, a Beaumont man is set to receive a prestigious award in August.

Michael Fuljenz is being recognized for not only his work in his field, but also as a community leader by being named the 2021 Dealer of the Year by the Congressionally-chartered American Numismatic Association.

Fuljenz will be the first dealer from Texas to receive the award.

“I will become the first dealer from Texas or Louisiana to be awarded the ‘Dealer of the Year’ for giving time, talent, treasure or being older than dirt,” Fuljenz said. “I checked that box, too.”

Fuljenz has won more than 60 awards for his work which he said is almost all of the awards his industry offers.

“I always liked working with kids,” Fuljenz said. “ I have been very involved with my wife on reading programs and working with BISD on literacy and war programs. I have been president of the Catholic Diocese Catholic School board, and Bishop Curtis Guillory honored my wife and I with the humanitarian of the year award.”

Fuljenz’ has come this far in life by following his parent's golden rule – do unto others as you would have them do unto you, he said.

“My favorite coin is my Booker T. Washington half dollar because of what it means to our country,” Fuljenz said. “He was the first person of color in this country to ever be on a legal tendered coin, when congress and the president approved it because of his work to educate so many.”

Fuljenz' grandfather gave him the silver coin when he was when he was 7 years old. To Fuljenz, it was not just a shiny object but a confirmation of everything coming full circle.

“A famous national sculptor from Beaumont designed the reverse of the most popular bullion coin in the world,” he said. “You can come from Beaumont to anywhere.”