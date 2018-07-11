BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man is indicted on two counts for the July 4 wreck that killed a 3-year-old boy and injured a 2-year-old girl.

Orlando Morris, 31, is indicted this week on charges of Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an SUV carrying Landon Slaughter, 3, and Amari Slaughter, 2, and their mother .

Witnesses told police that at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday a southbound Buick passenger car ran a stop sign and struck the side of a Nissan SUV headed west on Franklin Street according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

The kids were passengers in a 2017 Gray Nissan Pathfinder. Morris was driving a 1985 Pontiac sedan.

The force of the wreck left the SUV sitting off the roadway near a church.

Neither driver was injured according to the spokesperson who stressed the importance of obeying all traffic laws such as stopping at stop signs.

Morris originally refused transport from EMS, but he was later found to have internal injuries. He failed a field sobriety test. Investigators did a blood test at Baptist Hospital.

