Beaumont man indicted, charged with murder in Aug. 2020 shooting death of Antonio Wilson

Police found the victim in a parking lot in the 5900 block of Bedford Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Beaumont man Wednesday for first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Antonio Wilson.

Markeith Rashaad Morgan, 33, is accused of shooting Wilson in Beaumont's North End on August 6, 2020.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a Jan. 27, 2022 newscast)

Wilson was found in a parking lot in the 5900 block of Bedford Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The Beaumont Police Department Special Assignment Unit and the US Marshals Service arrested Morgan for a murder warrant in the 2200 block of W. Virginia in Beaumont on January 27, 2022.

"Just tell that man mama, I'm so sorry for what happened. I didn't shoot the person. I didn't shoot him at all. I have a mother too, so I understand. It's been with me for a while," Morgan said while in police custody.

He was taken to the Beaumont Police station where he was interviewed by detectives. Morgan is now behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond, jail records show.

Throughout the investigation, officers believed more than one suspect was involved in the shooting. Detectives said they are expecting more arrests in connection with the murder.

"We definitely expect some additional arrests to be made," said Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow. "So this isn't the last that you'll hear about this case. And so we're just hoping that people will do the right thing and come forward if they're involved."

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device