Beaumont man indicted, charged with murder after body found in ditch early April

Beaumont Police found the victim's body in the 2600 block of Pine Street on April 4, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a murder indictment Wednesday to a man who turned himself in to police for the alleged stabbing death of a Beaumont man.

Jermaine Jamarcus Reeder, 25, is charged with first-degree felony murder after the body of a man was found in a ditch in early April, court documents show.

Beaumont Police responded to the 2600 block of Pine Street on April 4, 2022, after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in a ditch.

Officers found the body of Christopher D. Smith, 45, of Beaumont, on the side of the road.

After further investigation, it was revealed that Smith was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives spoke with witnesses who said a man named “JRock” might have been involved.

Reeder went to the Beaumont Police station to turn himself in for the murder that same day. He admitted to detectives that he was involved in Smith’s homicide, the affidavit says. He also told police he goes by the name “JRock.”

The motive for the deadly stabbing is unclear at this time.

