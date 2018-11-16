A man checked out almost 100 books and DVDs from a Beaumont library apparently with no intention of returning them.

Shane Lloyd Fuller, Jr., 25, of Beaumont, was indicted Wednesday, Nov. 14 for felony theft after trying to sell the library books and DVDs to several bookstores. He used his father's library card to check out 94 books and DVDs from the R.C. Miller Memorial Library on Sept. 8.

Beaumont Police said he tried to sell the books and DVDs to a bookstore in Houston ten days later, but the store refused to buy them.

The next day, Sept. 19, Fuller sold 43 of the books to 2nd and Charles bookstore at Parkdale Mall in Beaumont. Staff members discovered the library stamp inside the books after the sale and informed the library.

The bookstore returned the books to the library, but the other 51 books and DVDs are still missing. Police think Fuller may have sold these as well.

The stolen books and DVDs have a total value of $2,662.23, according to the probable cause affidavit.

