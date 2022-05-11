Beaumont man indicted after allegedly refusing to provide DNA sample for sex offender registration

On March 21, 2003, the man was convicted of first-degree rape with a deadly weapon in Washington.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Beaumont man Wednesday after he allegedly refused to provide a sample of his DNA for a sex offender registration requirement.

Gerard Jackson, 41, is charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration, which is a third-degree felony.

On March 21, 2003, Jackson was convicted of first-degree rape with a deadly weapon in Washington, according to the probable cause affidavit. He is required to provide a DNA sample upon request due to his conviction.

A Texas Department of Public Safety registry showed a DNA sample was never collected from Jackson, the affidavit says.

Court documents also say a sample was not completed due to Jackson changing his job status.

An officer requested a sample from Jackson on Sept. 9, 2021. Jackson refused to oblige despite previously signing paperwork agreeing to remain in compliance with the sex offender registration, according to the affidavit.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson’s arrest on April 26, 2022. He is now booked in the Jefferson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

