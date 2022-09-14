Beaumont man indicted for allegedly stabbing former girlfriend multiple times

A witness heard a disturbance between Eaglin and Hernandez. He later found Hernandez in a pool of her own blood and saw Eaglin run away from the home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition was indicted Wednesday.

Robert Eaglin is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.

On August 21, Beaumont Police received a call in reference to a victim of a stabbing. When officers arrived to 395 East Pipkin Street, they found a woman lying inside the home in a large pool of blood, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim was later identified as Agatha Hernandez. She appeared to be stabbed multiple times and was in serious condition.

The three patrol officers on scene called for an ambulance, but were told by dispatch that Beaumont EMS didn't have any ambulances available to respond at the moment, according to the affidavit.

Officers then used items found in the home to carry Hernandez to the patrol unit to transport her to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, it was determined her throat was cut and she had a punctured lung. She was sent to emergency surgery.

The investigation at the home revealed that Eaglin was seen with Hernandez inside and that the two had a previous dating relationship, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez and Eaglin were having a disturbance, according to a witness who heard it happening. When he went to go check, he found Hernandez in a pool of blood and witnessed Eaglin running out of the house.

Eaglin was taken into police custody later that day.

As of August 29, the victim was still in serious condition in the ICU at St. Elizabeth. She was able to identify her attacker as Eaglin.

The current condition of Hernandez is unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.