x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found not guilty of murder following deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex

The trial began Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Credit: KBMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was found not guilty of murder after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another man. 

Davion Mason was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.  

The trial began Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Jury began deliberating on Thursday and returned with a not guilty verdict at 11:30 a.m. Friday

The trial was held in front of Judge Raquel West. 

Related: Beaumont man set to face trial for 2020 murder after rejecting plea deal

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Beaumont Police were called to the Plymouth Village on Helbig Road around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found Moore with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Witnesses at the scene told police that Mason shot Moore after a verbal argument between the two escalated. Mason later called Beaumont Police from Ironton Street and turned himself in.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ... 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

THE BEAT: 'Pop Stop' entertainment news for Sept 15

Before You Leave, Check This Out