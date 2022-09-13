Man found not guilty of murder following deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex

The trial began Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was found not guilty of murder after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another man.

Davion Mason was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.

The trial began Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Jury began deliberating on Thursday and returned with a not guilty verdict at 11:30 a.m. Friday

The trial was held in front of Judge Raquel West.

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Beaumont Police were called to the Plymouth Village on Helbig Road around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found Moore with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Mason shot Moore after a verbal argument between the two escalated. Mason later called Beaumont Police from Ironton Street and turned himself in.