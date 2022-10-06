Beaumont man flees to Mexico during aggravated sexual assault of a child trial

Judge Stevens tells 12News security footage captured Albelo crossing an international bridge in Laredo at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man on trial for the sexual assault of a child fled to Mexico the day before he was found guilty by a jury.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Dadiel Albelo in 2019 in connection to a 2017 case.

Albelo's trial began this week before Judge John Stevens in the criminal district court. On Wednesday, the jury began deliberating. Judge Stevens tells 12News, the jury asked to go home around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

When they returned Thursday morning, Albelo was nowhere to be found. He was out on bond. Stevens says, "Bond isn't reinstated until a guilty plea or conviction occurs."

Even in the Albelo's absence, Judge Stevens instructed the jury to continue, saying, "Justice must move forward."

In Albelo's absence, the jury still found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced him to 45 years in prison. Albelo was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Albelo's whereabouts were revealed later in the day. Judge Stevens tells 12News security footage captured Albelo crossing an international bridge in Laredo at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear what efforts are underway to attempt to locate Albelo in Mexico.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.