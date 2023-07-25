Beaumont man who served as first Black U.S Marshal in East Texas given special proclamation by the city

Norris Batiste worked for seven years during the Clinton administration back in 1994 and also served 38 counties in the Eastern District of Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Rounds of applause and standing ovations filled Beaumont City Hall Tuesday as a law enforcement pioneer was given a special proclamation by city council.

Military Veteran Norris Batiste was the first Black U.S. Marshal in East Texas.

Batiste attended Hardin-Jefferson High School and both Lamar University and Prairie View A&M University.

He worked for seven years during the Clinton administration back in 1994 and also served 38 counties in the Eastern District of Texas.

"Make you feel real good, because you are thinking that somebody still remembers the things it is that you did. You always wanted to try to do things that mattered in your community cause when we started things were completely different," Batiste said.

Batiste received a proclamation from the City of Beaumont to acknowledge his hard work as the first Black U.S Marshal in East Texas.

"I never thought of it as breaking down barriers, you just thought i'm gonna go ahead and do the best job I can do. So that if someone else comes along that looks like me, nobody will be questioning if you can do the job," Batiste said.

Batiste was recommended back in 1994 by Congressman Jack Brooks.

"I got another call from the white house and they say the president is going to announce that he is going to nominate you for the U.S Marshal," he said.

This nomination was then confirmed by Congress.

Batiste said he has had to navigate leadership during some of the nation's most tragic times like the Oklahoma Bombing and 9/11.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device