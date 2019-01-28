BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing federal charges in connection with the alleged shooting of his girlfriend and child.

Anthony Madrid, 25, appeared in federal court on firearms and drug trafficking charges in the Eastern District of Texas according to a Department of Justice news release.

On Jan. 24, local and federal agents were called to the 8700 block of Newfield Lane in Beaumont concerning reports of a shooting according to the release.

It was discovered that Madrid's one-year-old and girlfriend had been shot, and an investigation revealed Madrid had shot them as people attempted to break into the home according to the release. The break-in was related to drug activity according to the release.

A search led to the discovery of 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, evidence of drug distribution and several firearms according to the release.

Madrid could face up to life in federal prison if convicted, according to the release.

Madrid's detention hearing at the federal courthouse is set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 before Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn.

From a Department of Justice news release:

James Anthony Madrid had an initial appearance today pursuant to a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court charging him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 24, 2019, local and federal agents responded to the 8700 block of Newfield Lane in Beaumont, Texas, in connection with a shooting. Officers discovered Madrid’s one-year-old child and girlfriend had been shot. An investigation revealed Madrid had shot the girlfriend and child as individuals attempted to break into the house in connection with Madrid’s drug trafficking activities. A search of the home revealed approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, evidence of drug distribution and several firearms.

If convicted, Madrid faces up to Life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.