A man is displaced from his home after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the homeowner, his house in the 1800 block of Rena Street lost power. He said he then smelled smoke after about 15 minutes and saw heavy smoke coming from the attic.

When he opened that attic to investigate, he found that it was on fire.

The man quickly called 9-1-1 and left the home, luckily without any injuries.

The home suffered major smoke and water damage, but does not appear to be a total loss.

© 2018 KBMT