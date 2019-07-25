WINONA, Minn. — A 63-year-old Beaumont man was killed in a traffic accident in Minnesota Wednesday after leaving a roadway and hitting four empty vehicles.

Dean Thomas Pederson was killed after the 2019 Ford Taurus he was driving left the roadway while he was traveling southbound on Highway 61 in Winona County, Minnesota, according to an accident report.

The Ford car crossed a service drive and entered a parking lot, where it hit an empty car according to the report.

The car then crossed a street and entered another parking lot, hitting three more vehicles and ejecting Pederson according to the report.

The report says alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

