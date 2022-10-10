Beaumont man charged after drugs, over $13K in cash seized during traffic stop

Officers found 24 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of powder cocaine, two grams of morphine, 3.3 grams of oxycodone and .3 ounces of marijuana.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont resident has been charged after a police uncovered drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, October 4 at around 3:13 a.m., a Beaumont Police Department patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

During the stop, officers found 24 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of powder cocaine, two grams of morphine, 3.3 grams of oxycodone and .3 ounces of marijuana, according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

They also found over $13,000.

Narcotics Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brenton Hope, 34, from Beaumont.

Hope was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and interference with public duties.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.