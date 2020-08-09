Beaumont man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 TVs, attempting to sell them on Facebook Marketplace

It happened Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Maida Road.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing multiple theft charges after allegedly stealing five televisions from a neighbor and attempting to sell them on Facebook Marketplace during Labor Day weekend.

Beaumont Police officers responded to a call regarding a burglary at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Maida Road around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police five TVs were stolen from his apartment. While talking to the police, the man was notified of a recent “for sale” post on Facebook Marketplace that listed five TVs that were identical to the ones that were stolen, according to a police report.

While the police were drafting the report, the victim was contacted by someone who believed he or she had purchased one of the stolen TVs earlier in the day, police say.

As the investigation continued, officers learned the person selling the stolen TVs was doing business at the same apartment complex.

A burglary unit detective served a search warrant for the suspect's apartment. After searching the apartment, officers found the other four stolen TVs, and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect is 38-year-old Terrence Jones of Beaumont. Jones is charged with theft and possession of stolen property, pending the completion of the investigation for a possible upgraded Burglary charge, according to a police report.

