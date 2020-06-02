BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is sitting behind bars after investigators say he rear-ended a Jefferson County deputy's vehicle on Wednesday night.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

At approximately 7:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at the Major Drive exit and involved a patrol unit with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial DPS crash investigation indicates that a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy in a patrol vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 followed by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck. The Deputy reduced his speed to take the Major Drive exit when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by the Chevrolet.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The Deputy was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital a short time later.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 41-year-old Christopher Scott of Beaumont, was treated for his injuries before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

All information is preliminary and there are no additional details available at this time.