Beaumont — A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department has identified a man killed Thursday morning in an auto-pedestrian accident as Donald Olivier, 72, of Beaumont.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on 11th Street between Broadway and Calder Ave.

A woman who was visiting a nearby business at the time of the accident told 12News the victim appeared to be walking from a church building when he crossed the roadway to get to his car when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Officer Haley Morrow told 12News more information about the accident will be released later today.

© 2018 KBMT