'We're not used to this' | Beaumont landscaping business raising costs for services as gas prices climb

This summer, you can expect to pay more to get your grass cut. Small businesses like American Lawn Services in Beaumont are feeling the impacts. The owner is charging more for his services because of the skyrocketing prices at the pumps. “We're not used to this. This is like just like killing everything down here,” said American Lawn Services owner John Jones. Jones said it's been tough to balance his business and adjust to increased costs. “They said by next month, gas is going to be $5,” Jones said. “So, how are we going to make it? What are we going to do?” Jones has been in the lawn business since 1984. He said at one point $50 was enough to start his workday. Now he pays around $150 a day fueling up his lawn equipment.

He's had no choice, but to raise rates.



“We have to go up on everybody's prices, and they don't understand this,” Jones said. “You know the price will be what I used to give because I'm just a single worker by myself. I used to give cheaper prices, but I can't anymore.”



Jones said he can no longer provide his services to the Houston and Lake Charles area. Instead, he has to keep his business local for the time being.



“Can't afford to go and come back. It's a waste of time driving all the way out there and you don't make any money,” Jones said.



Before gas prices increased, Jones's business operated as a team of five but recently turned into a team of two.



“I can't afford to pay anybody,” Jones said.



As Jones keeps providing the best service he can, he hopes one day when prices at the pumps will look familiar again.



“The only thing we can do is to keep our hopes up. That's it,” Jones said.



Jones is afraid he'll have to shut his business down if gas prices continue to go up.