A class action lawsuit has been filed in the scandal over the Catholic Church, and two Beaumont law firms are heavily involved.

The suit was filed in the D.C. Federal Court against the U.S. conference of Catholic Bishops and the Holy See Nov. 14 on behalf of six individuals.

Weller, Green, Toups and Terrell and the Coffman Law Firm are two of the firms heading up the suit for six people.

MORE | Names of all Texas priests 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse to be released

MORE | Vatican delays U.S. bishops' vote on sex-abuse measures

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Those plaintiffs said they were made victims of "endemic and pervasive rape and sexual abuse" by Catholic Church leaders.

A New York City law firm is also involved in the case.

© 2018 KBMT