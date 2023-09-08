City of Beaumont issues 'brackish water alert' due to extra salt in water supply

The extra salt in the water may cause it to look or taste slightly different, which may impact residences or businesses. The water is not harmful for drinking.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has issued a 'brackish water alert' due to extra salt in city's water supply.

The city has been experiencing unusually high water demands due to the lack of rainfall, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

On Tuesday, August 8, at 4:10 p.m., water production opened the emergency water intake on the Neches River to determine if that would increase the raw water flow to the Pine Street Surface Water Treatment Plant.

It was then closed the morning of Wednesday, August 9, at 8:50 a.m. after it was determined to have some salinity in it.

Officials say the extra salt in the water may cause it to look or taste slightly different, which may impact residences or businesses.

The water is not harmful or hazardous for drinking.

This has affected a few area hospitals, but the city is working with them minimize the impact, according to officials.

Officials say water crews will be out flushing until the issue is resolved.

⚠️ Brackish Water Alert ⚠️ The City of Beaumont has been experiencing unusually high water demands due to the lack of... Posted by City of Beaumont - Government on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.