Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School

Executive Director of Student Support at BISD Randy Maxwell says social media and peer pressure have played a role in these fights before.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School.

The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video.

The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.

The district also claimed that Carlson's assertion that the attacker was allowed to remain on campus was false.

"This story presents false information and does not depict a bathroom at West Brook High School," the district said in the statement.

Based on video obtained by 12News last week the videos do not match as it is obvious that both the victim and attacker are wearing different clothes in both videos.

The bathrooms also appear to be different and the other students in the background are different.

Executive Director of Student Support at BISD Randy Maxwell says this behavior will not be tolerated and there are plans to crack down on this behavior.

Maxwell says social media and peer pressure have played a role in these fights before.

BISD has hired student wellness coordinators in the past to help students cope and also hired a behavioral interventionist to talk to students who may be going through hard times.

Maxwell admits more must be done so that emotions don't boil over like they did last week at the high school.

"We have a lot of positive things that we're doing. We also have a lot of preventative things that we're doing and I've named several of them, but the reality is if you choose to break the rules, you get in trouble period," Maxwell said.

Maxwell says it's unacceptable that students were standing around filming the assault and not intervening.

He says this type of behavior will be punished moving forward.

A Beaumont city councilman previously told 12News he is calling for state and national-level change after this "horrific incident".

“A student was brutally beaten in one of the boy's restrooms while other students watched,” Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post.

Councilman Mike Getz said he was asked to be a Beaumont ISD ambassador. The morning after the first night of ambassador training, Getz saw a video that has since surfaced on social media.

"My cell phone was blowing up with people sending me links to a horrific incident at West Brook,” Getz said.

The video, which 12News has seen, appears to have been taken in the boy's bathroom. A teenage boy can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, in the face and head at least 14 times before kicking him in the face.

The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times. Other teens can be seen in the bathroom when the incident is taking place.

12News is not showing the video in order to protect the identities of the minors involved and because we have not been able to vet the circumstances surrounding where and when the original video was taken.

The boy who was seen punching and kicking the other was arrested and could possibly face robbery and assault charges, according to Getz. The councilman hopes he will be prosecuted as an adult,

I was asked to be a BISD Ambassador. The morning after our first night of Ambassador training, my cell phone was blowing... Posted by Mike Getz on Saturday, September 10, 2022

“This is not his first rodeo,” Getz said. “He has been arrested before, but current state and federal law allow these offenders back on campus after a relatively short stay at a juvenile detention facility.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.