Local News

Beaumont ISD set to hold biannual, state-mandated safety and security meeting on Monday

The meeting was planned long before threats were made to area high schools.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents and members of the Beaumont community will have an opportunity to voice any concerns they mat have regarding school safety at an upcoming meeting.

Beaumont Independent School District officials are set to hold a safety and security meeting on Monday. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and will be held in the Beaumont ISD board room. 

The meeting is biannual and state-mandated. It comes after a video that showed a student getting assaulted inside of a West Brook High School bathroom went viral, and after threats were made to both West Brook and Beaumont United High Schools.

The meeting was planned long before the threats and bathroom attack.

Beaumont ISD’s safety and security committee plan to look for solutions at the meeting. The district’s police chief, Joseph Malbrough, chairs the committee.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are school discipline, threat assessment, police and staff training and mandatory drills and response protocols.

