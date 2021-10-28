Beaumont ISD to decide if Charlton-Pollard students, staff will return to campus Friday morning following power outages

Entergy expects power to be restored around 10 p.m. Friday, October 29 in the Charlton-Pollard area of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is asking parents and staff to monitor its website and their social media for Friday morning updates on power restoration efforts at Charlton-Pollard Elementary.

Beaumont ISD will be checking the area for restored power early Friday morning, according to a news release.

The district will announce its decision on its website and social media at approximately 6 a.m. Friday to let Charlton-Pollard Elementary students and staff know if they will report to campus following power outages in the area.

Full Beaumont ISD news release…

This is an important message regarding power outages in the area. At this time Entergy is giving an approximate restoration time of 10:00 p.m. tomorrow October 29, 2021. The district will be performing checks of CP power restoration early in the morning and will make a determination of whether classes will be held at this campus at roughly 6:00 a.m. We ask that you please monitor social media, our website (www.bmtisd.com) and local news media in the morning to determine whether your child should report. Thank you for your patience during this time.