Beaumont ISD to consider changing name of Memorial Stadium two years after board approved current name

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD board is set to discuss changing the stadium's name back to its previous after a name change was made in August 2018.

BISD Memorial Stadium was officially renamed from its original moniker, the "Beaumont ISD Carrol A. 'Butch' Thomas Educational Support Center" according to a 12News file story.

On Monday, Thomas Sigge, BISD's school board president, said two board members asked for the item to be added to the meeting agenda.

Sigge said according to policy, items are put on the agenda upon the request of at least two members.

Sigge declined to say which two board members made the request.

The stadium was originally named after former superintendent Dr. Carrol A 'Butch' Thomas. Thomas and his administration were accused of mismanaging a $389 million bond in 2007.

Cost overruns led to a stadium price tag of $45 million, $15 million dollars over projections.

A Beaumont ISD news release from 2018 said the decision to change the name of the stadium was made "In an effort to bridge divisions within the Beaumont community."

The release said the cost of moving the original name from both sides of the press box building was $28,050.

"Thanks to two anonymous donations of $25,000 each, the district will not incur any cost," the district said.

Some were not happy with the decision. In 2018, six board members voted for the name change and one person abstained.