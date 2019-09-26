BEAUMONT, Texas — Students in most of Beaumont’s schools as well as several other districts around Southeast Texas are going back to school Thursday after being out of school due to Imelda since last week.

Parents and students at Beaumont Independent School District’s Fehl-Price Elementary and Beaumont United High School are still wondering when their campuses will open back up.

Crews are still working to clean up the two BISD campuses and the district has not set a return date for either school.

The district has also not made a decision on if the students will be sent to a different campus.

In addition to BISD students in the Hardin-Jefferson, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield districts went back to school on Thursday.

There was flooding damage to the China and Sour Lake elementary schools in the Hardin-Jefferson district.

Two Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools, Mauriceville Elementary and Mauriceville Middle School, were flooded.

All students will return to school Thursday, September 26, 2019. There are no time changes for LCM High School, Little Cypress Junior High, Little Cypress Intermediate and Little Cypress Elementary.

RELATED: Fehl-Price, Beaumont United to remain closed as crews cleanup Imelda damage

RELATED: Here's an updated list of school closures after Imelda flooded nearly a dozen schools

RELATED: City of Beaumont releases new numbers on rescues, homes flooded during Imelda

However, Mauriceville Middle School students will attend classes at LCM High School and will be following the High School start and stop times, which are 7:55 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

A Facebook post from the school district says, "Mauriceville Elementary School's car line times will remain the same, 6:50 to 7:15 a.m. and 2:45 to 3:00 p.m. Any third or fifth grade car riders may be dropped off at MVE and a bus will shuttle these students to LCE and LCI. Buses will also return third and fifth grade students to MVE prior to dismissal, in order to be included in the regular MVE bus and car dismissals."

In Orangefield Friday was previously an early release day but will now be a regular school day.

On Monday in Orangefield school will also be on a regular schedule. The day was previously scheduled to be a staff development day without classes.

Hamshire-Fannett are canceled for the rest of this week and Vidor students will start classes on Tuesday, October 1.