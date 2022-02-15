Beaumont ISD allows students to choose school lunch options at 22nd annual food show

Vendors set up inside the Beaumont Civic Center and provided samples of new foods, drinks, and desserts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Region 5 held its 22nd annual food show and tasting to give the students some say for what should be on next year's menu.

School lunch isn't just pizza and chicken fingers.

On Tuesday, students gave their input on school lunches for the next school year. It was an opportunity to let their taste buds decide.

Students at the Beaumont Independent School District got to dig into the 22nd Annual Region 5 Food Service Food Co-Op Show.

The cooks had to cater to diverse taste buds from kindergarteners to high schoolers.

And the theme of this year's show was heroes.

Organizers said all school workers including support staff have been “heroes” in this pandemic, stepping up to address many of the pandemic problems.

“Our directors they all went through COVID, they all served school lunches, delivered on buses. Whatever they had to do, so they are our superheroes today,” said program coordinator Jean Kyle. “They are out today trying to serve new foods to the cafeterias.”

Supply chain issues due to COVID-19 have left chefs to come up with creative solutions on menu items and supplies.

“Addressing the shortages, our goal is to be forecasting, so if the districts can give us their forecasts we can relay that back to our manufacturers, and that helps us plan for the next school year,” Kyle said.

Students can expect to see some of their favorite foods from this tasting on next year's menu.