Beaumont ISD parents weigh in after students return to classrooms for first day of school

She said the district's transparency upfront helped ease her concerns.



"I feel like they're doing as best as they can,” Walker said. “They give out enough information, and they keep us up to date very well."



At Beaumont ISD, sanitation methods will carry over from last year. Students who feel symptoms are sent to isolation rooms.



If a student is to test positive, the parents of other exposed students are informed and the option is given on whether they want to quarantine, or send them back to campus.



In Texas, close to 900 students and staff have already tested positive for COVID-19.



Parents are concerned to send their children back, but also acknowledge that districts are doing what they can.



Krista Parma's son goes to West Brook High School. She said he is excited to get back.



"This year, I have a sophomore here at Westbrook, and he's just ready to be back in class and with his friends, getting to do face-to-face learning," Parma said.



She believes getting back in person will help his grades.



"They had to watch a lot of YouTube videos and stuff like that last year and it just…It was tough to manage time. He's just excited to be back," Parma said.