Beaumont ISD officials work to crack down on school fights following arrest of 5 students

One staff member was even injured after they were hit and fell to the ground while trying to break up the fight at the Paul Brown Learning Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Five Beaumont Independent School District students were placed into custody for their involvement in a fight on school grounds.

The fight happened at the Paul Brown Learning Center. One staff member was even injured after they were hit and fell to the ground while trying to break up the fight.

District officials are now trying to crack down on fighting in schools.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The fight was caught on camera but 12News is unable to verify the person who shot the video. Beaumont ISD officials did confirm the video we saw is from the fight in question.)

In the video, a male student is seen running from several other students. At one point, the victim was caught and punched by a group of teens.

Beaumont ISD Police were called in to break up the fight.

The five students were transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center for an assault offense and cleared for release to their parents.

The district says this will not be tolerated and swift action will be taken. They also remind parents of the severity of situations like this, because it is a crime.

The mother of a student who tried to break up the fight, Angela Bell, tells 12News this is ridiculous and something needs to be done.

"When we drop our kids off they're supposed to be safe in school. Not tormented, not bullied, not beat on and it's just ridiculous your child can't get no education," she said.

Beaumont ISD Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools, Anetra Cheatham says parents need to play their part to prevent fights.

"It's heart wrenching to see that victim, but it's also something that makes me say as parents we should be talking to our students about their interaction and their involvement in those kinds of incidents," she said. "I wouldn't want my son or daughter to be one of the students who is attacking another student."

Officials hope to crack down on fights by training teachers on trauma and de-escalation methods.

Along with being sent to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, students can risk being sent to other alternative programs like Pathways and Juvenile Justice Alternative Education.