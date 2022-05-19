Beaumont ISD school board votes against renaming Memorial Stadium again

The motion failed with a 4-3 vote against changing the name to the Carrol A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A vote to rename Beaumont Independent School District's Memorial Stadium after former superintendent Dr. Carroll "Butch" Thomas has failed.

The motion failed again during the Thursday meeting with a 4-3 vote against changing the name to the Carrol A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center.

District officials previously planned to discuss sponsorship rights for other specific parts of the stadium. A vote regarding the sponsorship rights did not take place Thursday night.

The two members who put the item on the agenda were Woodrow Reece and Stacey Lewis Jr., according to BISD Board President Robert Dunn, Sr.

The stadium’s name was changed from the Carroll ‘Butch’ Thomas Stadium to its current one in 2018.

The name change came after a forensic audit revealed Thomas and his administration mismanaged a $389 million bond in 2007 that funded the stadium.

In 2020, the board brought up bringing back the 'Butch', but it was ultimately rejected.

In January of 2022, the board once again discussed changing the stadium's name. That time it was approved with a 4-2 vote but was later rescinded. Officials decided to consider selling the naming rights.

In early March of 2022, district officials held a meeting to discuss the naming rights of the stadium. At the meeting, officials also discussed the potential criteria the board would use when deciding on a potential sponsor.

Board members were hoping for a minimum of $1 million with the new deal and said they were eager to get it done.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.