Beaumont ISD school board approves $5K to repair AC in school buses

Beaumont ISD officials say right now, they have more than 50 buses that either have broken AC or ones that aren't fully functioning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas heat is almost unbearable, and Beaumont Independent School District parents are raising concerns about school buses with no AC.

The school board unanimously approved spending $500,000 for parts and labor to repair them.

The district's Transportation Director Todd Coleman told 12News they are in this position mainly because of COVID. Even three years later finding original parts to fix or replace an AC has been impossible.

"There's an expectation now that AC be in the buses because it's in the bus... so we want it to work," said Coleman.

The air conditioning issues in Beaumont ISD have students and bus drivers feeling the heat.

"We are hot too driving but we have a job to do. So it's all about the kids we have to get the to school and home safely," said Beaumont ISD Bus Driver Tracy Thibodeaux.

82 of the district's buses have had AC issues for years according to Coleman.

"Some of these buses, maybe the front AC is working and the back is not working and vice versa .But 44 have none," Coleman said.

This means they're equipped but the AC doesn't work at all.

This is an issue that has parents concerned, especially when their young children start riding the bus next week.

"My son is special needs, and he can't talk. So he can't say if he's hot or not, and if the bus doesn't have AC, it's concerning," said Beaumont ISD parent Rachel Jones.

Coleman tells 12News they're working to resolve the issue. They've already repaired the AC in 26 buses and it hasn't been easy.

"COVID has exasperated the situation of being able to find parts for the buses. Now we have a partner who has found parts for us, and they are after market parts," said Coleman.

Drivers like Thibodeaux ask riders to drink water and open the windows. But she's glad to see the district taking steps to make this situation better.

"It feels wonderful to know that they are working day in and day out to get these buses repaired for our students," Thibodeaux told 12News.

The district is hoping to have the buses all repaired by the first week of September according to Coleman.