Rumors circulating Facebook claim that as many as two students were arrested Wednesday morning at West Brook Senior High School after a threat was made, however, this was not the case.

According to a spokesperson from BISD, a post on Snapchat contained what was initially believed to be a threat. After an investigation, it was discovered that the "threat" was actually just a rap lyric and that there was never a gun on campus, nor a threat made against the school.

In an message, BISD attempted to calm parents' fears, saying :

"Parents today during lunch West Brook High School had a contained food fight during 2nd lunch. At no time was the campus locked down. There was not a threat or a weapon on campus to anytime."

There was no gun on campus at any point today, and there was not a threat made against the school, despite rumors.

