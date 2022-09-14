Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook

The district also claimed that Tucker Carlson's assertion that the attacker was allowed to remain on campus was false.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video.

The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.

The district also claimed that Carlson's assertion that the attacker was allowed to remain on campus was false.

"This story presents false information and does not depict a bathroom at West Brook High School," the district said in the statement.

Based on video obtained by 12News last week the videos do not match as it is obvious that both the victim and attacker are wearing different clothes in both videos.

The bathrooms also appear to be different and the other students in the background are different.

The teen who was the aggressor was arrested over the weekend according to Beaumont city councilman Mike Getz who claimed that the student had been arrested before.

“This is not his first rodeo,” Getz said. “He has been arrested before, but current state and federal law allow these offenders back on campus after a relatively short stay at a juvenile detention facility.”

Videos of the fight were shared on social media.

In one of the videos, which appears to have been shot in a boy's bathroom, one teen can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, repeatedly in the face and head. The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times.

The first teen can be seen in the video punching the boy on the floor at least 14 times before eventually kicking him in the face.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full statement from Beaumont ISD...

The District is aware of a news story on Fox News that depicts a video of a male being assaulted in a bathroom. Please be aware, that this story presents false information and does not depict a bathroom at West Brook High School.



We acknowledge that a similar incident occurred and a video is circulating our community and agree that the behavior displayed is unacceptable. The news story suggests that the attacker was permitted to continue attending school and that BISD is indifferent to student safety. This is false. Students who engage in one-sided physical violence are not permitted to remain in the general education environment.



Some media affiliates would have you believe that students are being attacked for no reason. This is not true. The video currently circulating social media is an isolated incident. Fighting at school is a concern that we continue to address daily. But this video is not indicative of student behavior at West Brook High School.



Parents, we ask you to partner with our campus leaders and demand your students engage in appropriate conflict resolution. Not physical violence. Failure to comply with campus conduct expectations will result in removal from school, because the District must and will take every lawful action to safeguard the educational environment.