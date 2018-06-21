The Thomas Center is getting a facelift as Beaumont ISD shows its new, $400,000 artificial turf. The new turf that replaces an eight-year old field, has custom end zones for the two high schools.

West Brook's features "Bruins" in red and blue lettering, while Beaumont United's end zone has "Timberwolves" written in gold and maroon lettering.

"With the addition of the new turf this year, we have added color," said Ron Jackson, Athletic Director for Beaumont ISD. "It has given both campuses ownership that this is their playing field for football."

Jackson says that the new turf has an eight-year warranty. The first game on the new turf will take place on Aug. 31.

