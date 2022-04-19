Beaumont ISD aiming to provide equal representation amid redistricting plans for upcoming school year

Four different plans were presented based on district population numbers from the 2020 census.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Changes are coming to the Beaumont Independent School District.

The district held a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss redistricting plans for the 2022-2023 school year.

The meeting was held in Beaumont United High School's Jackson Center.

An Austin law firm, Bickerstaff, Heath, Delagado, and Acosta, presented four different plans based on district population numbers from the 2020 census.

Representatives with the firm and Beaumont ISD school board members hope redistricting will provide equal representation while also keeping trustees in the districts they represent.

"If it can be subtle and still solve the issue, I think that's the best thing because you still want to keep communities together,” said Beaumont ISD District 1 Trustee Joe Evans. “You want to keep precincts together. You want to keep neighborhoods together so if there's a minute change that we can make and still keep it tight, why not."

Beaumont ISD will hold another redistricting meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Smith Middle School Auditorium and another meeting next Monday at the same time at the West Brook High School Performing Arts Center.

