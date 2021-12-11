Beaumont ISD officials say parents should not worry despite food, supply shortages

To combat the shortages, cafeteria staff had to cut substitution trays in half to accommodate the number of students.

BEAUMONT, Texas — COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline in the Southeast Texas region and while some aspects of life are regaining a sense of normalcy, others are still feeling the after-effects of the pandemic.

Supply chain shortages and price hikes are impacting lunchrooms across the region. Districts including the Beaumont Independent School District have had trouble obtaining items such as meat, canned goods, aluminum, and foam products.

The shortages have caused Southeast Texas parents to worry about menu options for students.

“So, we do have a shortage in meat products like chicken and beef,” Tiffany Eckenrod, director of child nutrition, said. “That supply is more strained with the increase in demand.”

However, district officials said parents should not be alarmed. BISD students qualify for free meals. Since it is a government funded program, the school must meet nutritional guidelines when it comes the meals they serve.

Students will still receive a meal for breakfast and lunch, but they can expect less variety on the menus.

“Some menu items will be seen more frequently because that product we are able to get, but our meals are nutritious,” Eckenrod said.

BISD officials have been limited to the number of trays they can order making serving lunch to 16,500 students a tall order. Manufacturers have sent substitutions that cut the number of trays in half.

“Styrofoam is our trays, our bowls, our cups. Really, it's with our paper goods and disposables that were impacted," Eckenrod said. "Our trays may look a little different."

To combat the shortages, cafeteria staff had to get creative by cutting the substitution trays in half to accommodate the number of students. District officials will also post a new menu each week showing what food items are in stock.

“It is going to be a challenge. We do need support during this time,” Eckenrod said.

The community and parents can help cook up solutions by donating to a school in their area. BISD is not the only school facing supply chain shortages, and they encourage parents to give them a call with additional questions.