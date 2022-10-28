Beaumont ISD officials say new interactive playgrounds are a 'great opportunity' to expand learning

Beaumont ISD faculty hope to have the 24 LU Interactive Playgrounds on campuses soon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new form of learning is coming to the Beaumont Independent School District, and it aims to get students out of the traditional classroom setting.

On Friday, Beaumont ISD students tested out the LU Interactive Playground. The system teaches math, science, and spelling lessons while getting students to move their bodies at the same time.

The goal of the interactive playground is to allow students to use their minds and bodies to learn. The unique concept is inside and all digital.

Beaumont ISD is the second Southeast Texas school district to get the LU Interactive Playground.

Tamara Long is the principal of Martin Elementary. She believes the new system will be good for students.

"We want to make the ancillary period, or the PE period, or the lunch period an opportunity for students to learn, and I think this will be a great opportunity for us to expand learning," Long said.

Long’s students were some of the first to test out the LU Interactive Playground.

“They are excited about it,” Long said. “And they're going to go back to school and tell the other students the opportunity and the different things they can do and they were learning at the same time."

During a Beaumont ISD board meeting, board members approved almost the $1 million to purchase so they could attain 24 interactive playgrounds. The money is coming from elementary and secondary school emergency relief grants.

"We worked really hard,” Toni McPherson, director of information service and technology, said. “We demoed it, and we have figured out a way to get it here. We are so thankful for the BISD board and Dr. Allen for bringing it to all our schools "

McPherson thinks the system is unique and will benefit staff and students.

"You can also incorporate your own lessons that you are learning in the classrooms," McPherson said. "It's extremely customizable, but you also saw a lot of physical education games and being able to incorporate learning was really one of the unique things that the LU offers."

Beaumont ISD faculty hope to have the 24 LU Interactive Playgrounds on campuses soon, but shipping delays could push them back.