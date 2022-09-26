Following recent bomb threats and viral attack, Beaumont ISD officials discuss plans to ensure safe environment

Dr. Shannon Allen said the recent disruptions were simply "hurtful to our kids."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following recent threats made to area campuses and a viral attack, school safety is in the spotlight and was the main topic of discussion at a district meeting.

The Beaumont Independent School District Safety and Security Committee held a public meeting on Monday so community members could voice their concerns after recent security issues.

The bi-annual, state-mandated meeting comes after threats were made to West Brook and Beaumont United High Schools and after an attack on a student in a restroom at West Brook High School went viral. However, Monday's meeting was planned long before those issues took place.

Parents and school administrators agree that they are tired of dealing with the security issues on campuses and believe something has to change.

Dr. Shannon Allen is the Beaumont ISD superintendent. She believes recent disruptions were simply "hurtful to our kids."

Allen said the district is working hard to catch those responsible for the series of threats.

"We want to quickly get back to our routine,” Allen said. “So today is a new day. We are starting and moving forward, making sure we are teaching students because the focus of our organization is to educate students.”

Joseph Malbrough is the Beaumont ISD police chief. He said the district does not take threats against them lightly and believes whoever made the threats will be in serious trouble.

“It's a felony offense,” Malbrough said. “Those individuals who are caught engaging in such activity will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It's something that we don't take lightly, something we will not tolerate.”

Allen and Malbrough feel students need social and emotional support. The district is committed to offering these resources to the student body.

“Talking with the children, as well as our teachers and coaches, even law enforcement,” Malbrough said.

Officials hope to reach solutions for the safety of both staff and students. They were happy with the response from area law enforcement agencies regarding the recent threats.

“We have had incidents on campus, and I am proud of our response, proud of the response of our students and staff with incidents that happened recently,” Allen said. “Very proud of the support we have had from our surrounding outside law enforcement agencies who have responded rapidly.”

District officials are planning to address the issues head-on. For students, this means right back to learning. For district leaders, this means evaluating how they responded to campus threats.

The next safety meeting will take place in march.