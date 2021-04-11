Beaumont ISD's new initiative 'PACS' to provide positive role models for students

The district hopes to change the environment on several campuses with a new volunteer initiative called "PACS."

BEAUMONT, Texas — This school year has been trying for the Beaumont Independent School District.

In the last few weeks alone, three students jumped the fence at Beaumont United High School and one of them had a gun.



It stands for Parent And Community Support. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said the program will provide positive role models for students.

“We are flexible, where ever you want to work or volunteer. You're really volunteering your eyes. Promote the feeling of safety on our campuses for our kids,” Allen said.

As of last week, metal detectors are being used at the high schools. And soon, they'll be added to the middle schools.

As for the fights, Allen said complaint forms will be handed over to the Justice of The Peace for further action.