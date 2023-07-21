Beaumont ISD making changes to prepare for the new state bill passed to crack down on vaping

The state is mandating that any student caught with a vape will be sent to to an alternative school.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new bill from the state mandates increased disciplinary action for students caught with vapes at school.

Beaumont Independent School District is already preparing for the changes.

Students caught with vapes within 300 ft. of school property will face serious penalties.

In the past, it was at the discretion of the district to handle disciplinary actions for vaping. Now the state is mandating that any student caught will be sent to an alternative school.

Vaping is an unhealthy habit that plagues teens today.

"We want what is best for our students," said Beaumont ISD Senior Director of Student Support Randall Maxwell.

Maxwell wants parents and students to know that this school year, vapes will not be tolerated.

"It's a big enough issue, that the legislature felt like it needs to be transitioned from a discretionary placement, to a mandatory placement," said Maxwell.

The new bill mandates that when a student gets caught with a vape they will be be removed from class and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program.

At Beaumont ISD students will go straight to the disciplinary program at Pathways.

"This is no longer my kids going to get in trouble vaping and they are going to go to in school suspension, or ISS. Or they are going to be suspended, out of school suspension for a day or two. Now they are going to be placed at Pathways," said Maxwell.

Pathways is prepared for the new rules.

"We have increased the size and capacity that Pathways could hold. There is going to be a very structured environment, to get them, through restorative discipline, back on the right track," said Maxwell.

The district hopes that parents and students will take note of the changes.

"We want them to understand, we love you, but you have to follow the rules," said Maxwell.

Beaumont ISD is also considering another measure to crack down on vaping. The district is considering the installation of vape detectors in bathrooms on certain campuses.

More information about the new bill can be found on the Texas government website.