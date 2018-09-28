BEAUMONT — Schools across the country can't find enough teachers.

According to a Beaumont ISD spokesperson, the district needs more teachers to fill their classrooms.

The U.S. Department of Education calls it a crisis, one they've been in for nearly two decades. The agency said that 70 percent of teachers don't return after their first year.

Ashley Higgs, an aspiring teacher, believes teachers across the country are overworked and underpaid. With the average salary for teachers just under $60,000 a year in the U.S., Higgs said it's times for a change.

"With the amount teachers get paid, it doesn't surprise me that there is a shortage," said Higgs. "They're not being appreciated for what they do."

A spokesperson for Beaumont ISD said the district will continue to actively recruit highly qualified educators for all its schools.

