BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont ISD schools were put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a Beaumont Police got a 911 call claiming there was a weapon on a campus.

The lockdown was lifted at Vincent Middle School and Amelia Elementary after officers determined all campuses were secure.

Officers checked all the district's campuses according to a BISD spokesperson.

From a Beaumont ISD spokesperson:

The previously placed lockdown on December 3 for Vincent Middle School and Amelia Elementary has been lifted. The lockdown resulted in response to an alert from the Beaumont Police Department regarding a 911 hang-up call stating that there was a possible weapon on a campus.

Due to the limited information provided, officers were dispatched to all campuses for site assessments. The officer assigned to Amelia Elementary and Vincent Middle School chose to place the two campuses on lockdown until further information could be received. Once the determination was made that all campuses were secure the lockdown was lifted.

