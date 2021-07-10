Beaumont ISD leaders battling behavior issues as students return to school

Many students were out of the classroom for a year, and school officials say they're noticing the difference.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Bad behavior is apparently another unfortunate side effect of the pandemic. Many students were out of the classroom for a year, and school officials say they're noticing the difference.

Beaumont Independent School District officials said most school leaders are used to everyday disruptions, but this year, the numbers are on the rise.

School leaders said they usually see the bad behavior in the springtime. So, it's unusual to see at this time of year, and they're taking action. They're determined to get these issues under control.

“We're having to work through these challenges that are unique for this year especially with the number of our students who actually weren't in school last year,” said Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen.

Social media and a year of online learning have created new issues for Beaumont ISD this school year.

“The access these kids have to see these things, and pushing it out on social media and glorifying some of this behavior has escalated it,” Allen said.



It's the challenges that are causing a significant uptick in behavioral issues, and Allen said her staff wants to tackle the issue head-on.



“So, you know, our leadership teams and our schools are tasked with the responsibility of retraining students on the expectations, retraining students on expected behavior,” Allen said.



Beaumont ISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough said they're seeing more and more students express themselves in an aggressive manner.



“We will not tolerate the disruptive behavior that disrupts the campus,” Malbrough said.



Beaumont ISD staff members are turning towards alternative solutions to address this problem. Detention and school suspensions are still on the table, but they want to get students talking.



“Puts students in situations to allow them to talk amongst themselves with an adult, and to have a structured lesson on how to handle different situations,” said secondary school administrator Randall Maxwell.



But they can't tackle this problem alone. Maxwell said you can help.



“You want to have a deeper conversation of what happened at school today, you know, did you see anything, you know, is there anything bothering you,” Maxwell said.

School officials are encouraging parents to have their students join a school organization. They believe this will allow families to be more invested and engaged.