Beaumont ISD is hiring a dozen armed guards to comply with new state law

The bill states that every Texas school district must have one armed guard at each campus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District needs a dozen armed guards to be in compliance with Texas House Bill 3.

Texas House Bill 3 goes into effect September 1, 2023 and now district officials are weighing their options if the guards aren't hired within the next two weeks.

There are two big factors that are making it difficult for the district to comply with the bill. These are costs and recruiting officers.

"This is a problem that's impacting all the school districts in the state of Texas," said BISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough.

The district has already hired some of their required guards.

"We recently just on boarded six new officers. So of course we're still hiring and looking to hire more as we are going to be required to hire more," said Malbrough.

They still need to hire 13-15 more armed officers by September 1st.

Even with the quick deadline, the district does have additional options just in case they don't meet the requirements in time.

"The state has also put in place what is considered to be good cause exception. It just gives additional options for districts to also consider such as school marshal, a school guardian or level three security person," said Malbrough.

When it comes to the cost, Malbrough tells 12News that the state has provided them with some funds.

"The state did provide $15,000 per campus and unfortunately that doesn't necessarily meet the financial demand that it would cost," Malbrough said.

There is a reason for the shortage of officers in the district.

"We have a lot of older officers who are retiring now," said Malbrough.

If the district can't find officers by the deadline they will look at alternative options according to Malbrough.

The board plans to meet Thursday to discuss the next steps.