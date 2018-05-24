For West Brook High School parent Melanie Leonard the game ‘Mafia Wars’ was anything but funny for her Monday night.

"I noticed by my car in the shadows, in the darkness actually there was a shadow of an individual," Leonard said.

She shouted in terror asking who it was in the shadows, and the response was one that she would never forget.

"This person said I'm a friend of and said a name. I said that person doesn’t live here,” Leonard said.

Leonard had never heard of the game that’s being played by hundreds of West Brook High School seniors until this week.

The Leonard household had found themselves in the middle of the game 'Mafia Wars’.

"My heart was pounding and I was scared to death," Leonard said.

It’s why Beaumont Independent School District officials are urging parents to discourage their children from participating.

"It has become a little unsafe, actually we would hope that the parents would discourage it because of the potential risk that it has," Beauomnt ISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough said.

Students have been known to chase each other recklessly in vehicles, and even trespass on each other’s property while playing the game.

Melanie Leonard is okay with the students having fun, but only to a certain extent.

“It's when the vehicles get involved, when it gets involved at someone else's home that's not involved in this that doesn't know what's going on and you involve local businesses. That's when things get a little dicey, and I think someone can really get hurt," Leonard said.

