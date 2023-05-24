Beaumont ISD hosting weekly recruiting events June, offering hiring incentives for new teachers

Teachers who meet specific criteria can qualify for hiring incentives ranging from $1,500 to $7,500.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Even with summer vacation on the minds of teachers and students, Beaumont Independent School District administrations are working hard to fill more than 70 opening teaching positions before the fall.

BISD will host "Success Express Thursday" throughout the month of June to give Southeast Texas educators a chance to learn about available opportunities and connect with the district's hiring managers.

The events are scheduled for June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, and June 29, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Conference Room A of the Administration Building, located at 3395 Harrison Avenue in Beaumont.

"It's an opportunity for teachers who are still looking for their next opportunity. whether they're a new teacher, just coming out of college, those that are looking for other opportunities to come and talk to district leaders here at BISD, because it may be their next best place to work," said Beaumont ISD Hiring Manager Debbie Mason.

Teachers who meet specific criteria can qualify for hiring incentives, according to a news release from Beaumont ISD.

These incentives include:

$2,500 Teacher Hard-to-Fill Incentive

$2,000 Teacher Hiring Stipend

$7,000 Bilingual Certification Stipend

$1,500 Secondary Math, Science Certification (7-12)

$7,500 SPED- Behavior Transition Class

$5,000 SPED- Academics For Life

$5,000 SPED- Structured Learning Class

$5,000 SPED- Early Childhood

Hard-to-Fill positions consist of secondary math, secondary science, secondary ELAR, bilingual and special education.

There are currently 77 teacher openings to fill.

"Well, nationally there is a teachers shortage, but we're not holding onto that and running with that," Mason said. "We want to make sure that our students have what they need and they need teachers in the classroom. So, we will never stop until we get that completed."

Mason says children can't be successful in the classroom without qualified teachers.

"Students come to school to learn and if there's not a teacher in the classroom they're not learning. They are our next generation," Mason said. "So, we need to make sure that, they have what they need and the main important thing that they need is a teacher."

Prior to attending a “Success Express Thursday” event, those interested should apply here.

"You'll need your certification in your content area. So, if it's math, science, english, special education you'll need those certifications," Mason said.

Beaumont ISD leaders have one goal, and that is to fill every position they have available.

"And when the school year starts we will have consistent and effective teachers in the classroom for our students," Mason said.

Teaching positions are not the only jobs the district has open. They still need 15 school bus drivers.

In July, Beaumont ISD will host a job fair for bus drivers and custodians. An exact date for this job fair has not been set yet.

The Beaumont Independent School District is the largest school district in Southeast Texas, serving more than 16 thousand students and employing nearly 2,500 workers, according to the release.