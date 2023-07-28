Beaumont ISD encourages registration by offering free incentives at Saturday event

District leaders are holding a back-to-school registration event on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district's annex building.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is hosting a back-to-school registration event Saturday.

The event runs through 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the annex building, located at 4492 Concord Rd.

The first 200 attendees, grades kindergarten through 8th grade, will receive free backpacks full of supplies appropriate for their grade level.

This event was created in response to the dwindling registration numbers. Right now, the district said they have 7,200 registered students out of 16,000 expected.

"We kick off school on August the 9th, and we need students to be registered," Associate Superintendent of elementary schools, Anita Frank said. "Even though your student was at a BISD campus last year the registration process occurs yearly. Through that process you are allowed to update information. Sign important documents, that will allow your student to get their chrome book devices and textbooks."

Third Future Schools begin school on Aug 2, while the rest of the district follows on Aug. 9.

Time to register your student is running out. Which is why parent and educator, Tj Scott, already registered his son.

"He is already registered, as soon as we got a chance to it's fairly easy process," he said.

With parents waiting till the last minute, it could impact students getting the tools they need to succeed.

"There is a designated area, where parents and students will have to wait on the representatives on the school to assist you with the registration process," Frank said. "Students may actually miss class time because of this, and we don't want that."

Saturday's event is aimed to help you navigate the registration process if you need help or have questions.

To register online, visit https://www.bmtisd.com/registration.