Beaumont ISD giving high school students the opportunity to take real estate classes, obtain license for free

Students will have the opportunity to complete an internship with a licensed realtor, real estate or construction company.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont United and West Brook High School will now have the opportunity to obtain their real estate license, free of charge, while still in school.

This can be done through Beaumont ISD's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, beginning in the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release from the Beaumont Independent School District.

Director of CTE Dr. Donna Prudhomme says her team is continuously seeking new opportunities for students in effort to keep up with demand and interests of various career fields.

“We are excited to announce the addition of a marketing/real estate pathway for the upcoming school year and hope to see many students taking advantage of this opportunity,” Prudhomme said.

Through an online, self-paced program, juniors and seniors will learn the ins and outs of real estate. Upon approval, they will have the opportunity to complete an internship with a licensed realtor, real estate or construction company, according to the release.

Students will be eligible to take their Texas Real Estate Exam at the end of their studies.

In order to be eligible, Beaumont United or West Brook students must meet the following criteria:

STAAR English – score at least 4000 on English II

STAAR Math – score at least 4000 on Algebra I, with a passing grade of C or better in the Algebra II course

Must have successfully completed the following courses: Principles of Business, Marketing and Finance and/or Entrepreneurship I

Must have passed all the coursework in the 2021-22 school year

Must have availability for a 2-3 credit practicum course

Must not be deficient in high school credits

Must be on appropriate grade level