Beaumont ISD board meeting Thursday to consider name change of Memorial Stadium for the 3rd time

BEAUMONT, Texas — A big battle that many thought was a done deal has reignited in Beaumont.



Right now, the school board is meeting to consider changing the name of the Beaumont Independent School District’s Memorial Stadium again.

It's unclear whether they plan on renaming the stadium after former Superintendent Carrol "Butch" Thomas.

This is the third time in four years the school board has discussed the renaming of the Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium.

The stadium first opened in 2010 and was named after Carrol "Butch" Thomas the school district's first black superintendent.

In 2018, Beaumont ISD voted to change the name to Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium. This came three years after a forensic audit revealed Thomas and his administration mismanaged a $389 million bond back in 2007 which funded the stadium.

Then last year, the Beaumont ISD school board brought the subject up again.



Several members wanted to bring back the 'Butch.’ The name change was rejected and the name 'Memorial Stadium' still stands.



Thursday night, they're once again discussing changing the name. Will that include back to the 'Butch'? That remains a mystery.

Board members 12News reached out to this week declined to comment.



Earlier this week Crenshaw Law Firm sent a letter to the Beaumont ISD board president and several others threatening to sue.

The letter states an anonymous donor made a considerable donation to Beaumont in 2018 in exchange for permanently renaming Memorial Stadium.



12News reached out to Corey Crenshaw, the attorney who wrote the letter. He declined to comment at this time.

12news filed an open record request to find out which board members requested this agenda item.



We've learned it was Kevin Reece and Stacey Lewis Jr. The meeting begins at 6:30 Thursday night.

Stick with 12News for more updates.